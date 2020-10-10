Supporting Women: Men wear pink for breast cancer awareness

VALDOSTA – Two women in Dirk Harrell’s life have both faced a battle that men and women across the world have faced.
Harrell, a dental salesman, said he has watched his wife and his baby sister endure breast cancer. His wife survived. His sister did not.
Harrell said his sister died two years ago at the age of 49 due to breast cancer while his wife is eight years cancer free.
He said he felt helpless and angry but was supportive and loving as he showed the two women that they weren’t alone in their struggle.
Harrell has joined other men participating in South Georgia Medical Center’s Men Wear Pink for a Purpose campaign.
The campaign is held in October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is a first for SGMC and is designed to bring attention to women’s health and breast cancer, said Erika Bennett, hospital director of marketing.
SGMC strives to utilize the campaign to urge women to care for their health by getting annual mammograms, she said.
“The goal is to engage and encourage men throughout the region to wear pink,” Bennett said. “By wearing pink, not only are they raising awareness of breast cancer, but they are committing to actively supporting the health and wellness of the women in their lives.”
Harrell said he believes he’s honoring his wife and sister by being involved with Men Wear Pink for a Purpose, adding he hopes to encourage people who are presently battling breast cancer.
“It’s a very personal and a very real fight,” Harrell said, “and if I can share my experiences with anyone, it would help them deal with the fear and the anger and the confusion and with the multitude of other emotions that they’re feeling with breast cancer. It’s an honor to do so.”
Determination was a trait that assisted him in getting through his sister’s loss, he said.
He said cancer is not a death sentence and people who have lost loved ones to cancer can move forward through adversity.
He noted a person can be diagnosed with cancer at any point in their life.
“Cancer does not care if you want to lay down and quit or if you want to stand up and fight, cancer is there,” he said. “So, you’ve got to set your mind and your heart that I’m going to fight this and I’m going to beat it.”
Harrell advises other men to be supportive of breast cancer awareness.
Like Harrell, Public Service Commissioner Jason Shaw wears pink for two women in his life. His mom was diagnosed with breast cancer several years ago, and recently, his sister-in-law had her own breast cancer diagnosis, he said.
Shaw said they are both survivors.
“(Breast cancer) is just something that, unfortunately, so many people, particularly women, have to go through,” he said, “and it’s hard to watch any family member go through something like that.”
Witnessing his loved ones endure cancer was “scary” and “life-changing,” Shaw said.
He urges people to take preventative measures such as getting routine check-ups and getting tested.
“Early diagnosis is critical in most cases and it is so because it simply saves lives,” he said.
Shaw, who has partnered with SGMC on other programs prior to Men Wear Pink, called the campaign “a noble cause.”
He said the campaign is making a difference and awareness will help establish a cancer-free environment.
Bennett called participation in the Men Wear Pink for a Purpose campaign encouraging and said it displays the caring that men have for the women in their lives.
Photos of men taking part in the campaign, along with their personal messages, can be seen on SGMC’s social media and advertising platforms.
She said she foresees a campaign expansion in future years that includes other areas of women’s health such as heart disease and stroke.
Bennett suggests men speak to women in their lives about their health.
Visit sgmc.org to learn more information.
