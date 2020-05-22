VALDOSTA – The Haven seeks to assist survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence through two virtual support groups.
The Circle of Healing group meets 6 p.m. every fourth Wednesday monthly and provides a nonjudgemental space for people who have endured domestic violence as they heal, according to organizers.
Meeting dates are June 24, July 22 and Aug. 26.
In the sexual assault group, people will learn coping skills, be supported and participate in healing activities.
Meetings are held 6 p.m. every third week monthly: June 17, July 15 and Aug. 19.
Both support groups are free, confidential and include food, according to organizers.
Call therapist Ashley Rhys, (229) 300-3208, or email therapist@valdostahaven.org, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.