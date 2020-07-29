Supply drive to benefit Hahira schools

HAHIRA – A school supply drive at Hahira Farmers Market next week will benefit local schools.
State Farm Agent Kelly Barr sponsors the drive through her insurance company for Hahira Elementary and Hahira Middle schools for the second year.
The market is from 9 a.m.- noon Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Hahira Depot, 220 W. Main St.
A mother of two, Barr said she started the drive because she noticed classrooms were running out of supplies.
“I thought now more than ever would be a good time to do a supply drive,” she said. “I thought it would be a great thing for the community to really come together and do something proactive to get ready for the school year.”
Through a raffle, local businesses are donating services or items to people who give supplies.
“Without the support of parents and community members and small business owners and everybody else in between, this can’t be effective,” Barr said.
Suggested donations include pencil boxes, crayons, scissors, No. 2 pencils, pencil sharpener, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizers, backpacks, tissues, plastic folders, construction paper, erasers, glue sticks, notebook paper, highlighters and washable markers.
Anyone not able to attend the market to donate can do so at Barr’s State Farm office, 104 S. Church St., through August.
Call (229) 794-0077, or email kelly.barr.k501@statefarm.com, for more information.
