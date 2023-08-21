SALISBURY, N.C. — A supermarket chain with stores in South Central Georgia is recalling certain vegetable products because of possible contamination.
Food Lion is recalling Food Lion Mixed Vegetables and Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Corn, according to a statement from the company.
These items are being recalled due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination. This is a bacterium which causes listeria, an infection mostly likely to sicken pregnant women, newborns, those 65 or older and people with weakened immune systems, the Centers for Disease Control said on its website. About 260 people in the U.S. die from listeria each year, the CDC said.
The food products affected by the recall are:
— Food Lion Mixed Vegetables, 16 ounce, UPC 0003582600509. Customers may have purchased these products between Jan. 19 and Aug. 19.
— Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Corn, 16 ounce, UPC 0003582607985. Customers may have purchased these products between Nov. 7, 2022, and Aug. 19.
Customers who purchased these items should not eat them and should return them to the store for a double-you-money-back refund, according to the company’s statement.
Food Lion has stores in Hahira, Nashville, Quitman and Tifton.
