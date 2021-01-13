Sunny some days, rainy others

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County can look forward to a mixed bag of weather events during the next week, with overcast skies giving way to sunny skies and temperatures warming up before diving to sub-freezing during the weekend, forecasters said.
“(Valdosta’s) been in a pretty active pattern so far this winter,” said Israel Gonzalez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office. Cold fronts every few days have been followed by dry air, clearing skies and lowering the thermometer, he said.
“There’s no real letup in the foreseeable future,” Gonzalez said.
The weather service expects cloudy skies to gradually clear into Thursday, with highs climbing from 53 degrees Tuesday to 59 Thursday, according to the NWS forecast for Valdosta.
Another cold front is expected to move into South Georgia at the end of the week, said Randy Adkins, senior meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather. The weather service expects rain over Valdosta Thursday with a high in the lower 60s.
During the weekend, temperatures should drop below average, with possible light freezes in the area Saturday night as the low dips into the upper 20s, Adkins said.
Neither forecaster predicted much of a chance of severe weather this week.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
