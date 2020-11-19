Sunny skies over South Georgia

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County is in for a week of pleasant temperatures and clear skies, according to forecasters.
Skies over South Georgia will be sunny through Tuesday, Nov. 24, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast for Valdosta.
A series of recent cold fronts left cooler temperatures and drier air in their wake, said Molly Merrifield, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
A high-pressure system building over the Atlantic Ocean should hover over the Carolinas and keep the dry air in place for several days, said meteorologist Derek Witt with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Neither forecaster saw any real chance of rain through Tuesday, nor did they believe that South Georgia faced any threat of severe weather.
A warming trend should take daytime highs from the upper 60s Thursday to the upper 70s by Sunday, Merrifield said. Weekend highs will be running five to seven degrees above the average for this time of year, which is 71, Witt said.
Overnight lows are expected to climb from the 40s to the upper 50s by Sunday, the weather service forecast shows.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
