Sunny, mild weather on the way

VALDOSTA — For the first time in several weeks, forecasters aren’t looking warily at potential rough weather in Lowndes County’s weekly weather outlook.
The National Weather Service’s forecast for Valdosta calls for mostly sunny skies through the week, with only a slight chance of showers coming during the weekend.
The calm and unseasonably cool weather will be due to a cold front coming through the area Wednesday, said Wright Dobbs, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
“Storms in the northeast are bringing more cool Canadian air farther south,” said Alan Reppert, senior meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Both forecasters said the front isn’t expected to bring storms with it, but Dobbs said a mass of dry air is coming in right behind it.
“The region is already dry, and with dry air coming in, there will be some concern about fires,” he said.
The inrush of cool air will keep high temperatures to the lower 80s and even the upper 70s, when the normal high for Valdosta at this time of year is in the mid-80s, Reppert said.
A second cold front expected to move through the South Georgia region during the weekend will bring a chance of showers and possibly an occasional thunderstorm, Reppert said.
Neither Reppert nor Dobbs expect any widespread severe weather in the region this week.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
