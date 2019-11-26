Sunny days sweeping the clouds away

VALDOSTA — South Georgia can look forward to springtime weather this week — even though it's almost winter.
"It's going to be a stellar week for sunshine lovers," said John Gresiak, senior forecaster for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
The National Weather Service forecast for Valdosta shows sunny or mostly sunny days all week long, with daytime high temperatures in a warming trend. Highs started Monday around 63 and are expected to rise to nearly 80 by week's end.
Overnight lows are expected to rise from the upper 30s early in the week to the upper 50s this weekend, according to the NWS forecast.
A high-pressure ridge over the region is the reason for the sunny weather, said Wright Dobbs, a meteorologist with the weather service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Dry air should move into the region as the high slowly moves out by midweek, Gresiak said.
A weak cold front is expected to move through South Georgia Wednesday, but Dobbs said it wouldn't amount to much rain-wise; it could only boost rain chances to 10-20%, he said.
Both forecasters said a stronger cold front is expected this weekend, with Gresiak predicting a good chance for showers and scattered thunderstorms Saturday evening and Sunday.
Neither meteorologist expected any significant severe weather, though Gresiak said the weekend cold front bears watching.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.