Summer, Rednecks, Piano Men top Presenter Series

VALDOSTA – For the first time in two years, the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has announced touring shows for its Presenter Series.
Like so many other events during the past year and a half, the center canceled the Presenter Series last season due to the pandemic. It was the first time the center has not hosted a Presenter Series in decades.
In 2022, the Presenter Series returns with three nationally touring shows being performed in less than a two-month period.
Sementha Mathews, arts center executive director, and Tina Folsom, Presenter Series chairman, said the shows are "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," "Broadway Bound: The Three Redneck Tenors" and "The Greatest Piano Men."
Mathews and Folsom said the schedule in early 2022 avoids football season and wraps before the Turner Center's massive Spring Into Art exhibit in April.
A look at the shows:
– "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," Jan. 27. Expect plenty of disco and the many hits of Donna Summer. Center synopsis: "She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through every barrier, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed."
– "Broadway Bound: Three Redneck Tenors," Feb. 17. The Three Redneck Tenors return with a new show for South Georgia. The group performed previously in Valdosta back in 2007 and 2008. Center synopsis: "The Three Redneck Tenors are a new breed in the 'tenor genre.' Written by opera veteran Matthew Lord with music arranged by award-winning composer Craig Bohmler, these boys have seen it all, sing it all and make us laugh till we double over, reminding us that in life, it's not just the destination, it's the journey."
– "The Greatest Piano Men," March 15. A tribute show featuring musicians performing as some combination of Elton John, Billy Joel, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, etc. Center synopsis: "With three pianos, multi-media and back-up singers, 'The Greatest Piano Men' is a live rock & roll celebration of the greatest piano icons in music. A high-energy musical journey that takes you through the '50s and '60s hits of Piano Men like Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis and Ray Charles to the '70s and '80s hits of maestros Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Billy Joel."
All shows start 7:30 p.m.; all play at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
Patrons can purchase discounted early season tickets as of Friday, Oct. 1, through Nov. 30 for $120, for three shows. Early season tickets mean buyers get three shows for the price of two.
Starting Dec. 1 through Jan. 26, season tickets will be $155, according to the arts center.
Individual show tickets are $60 each and will be available starting Jan. 1.
An optional pre-show dinner will be offered 6 p.m. prior to each show at Mathis City Auditorium, with advanced reservations required, according to organizers.
The Valdosta Daily Times is a long-time Presenter Series sponsor. The Times is joined by Astro Exterminating, Stifel Investment Services, Synovus, Dr. Edward Fricker family, WALB, Talk 92.1, Jerry & Dedra Hughes, Coleman-Talley Attorneys, Sisterology in sponsoring the 2021-22 season.
Community partners are Covinton's, Cowart Electric & Industrial Contractors, Fairway Outdoor Advertising, Holiday Inn & Conference Center, Turner's Fine Furniture, United Rentals, Valdosta Magazine.
More information: Visit the arts center, 527 N. Patterson St., call (229) 247-2787; or visit turnercenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.