VALDOSTA – Students at Valdosta Middle School were given the chance to dress for success Tuesday morning.
STEM students already have a “Dress for Success” day that they must participate in via STEM regulations, so VMS Principal Beth DeLoach pitched the idea to the PTO of bringing the idea of dressing for success school wide.
The PTO took the idea and ran with it, organizing a fundraiser which led to the donation of hundreds of ties and getting the community involved.
Thanks to these donations, more than 300 ties lined the tables of the media center Tuesday as students were taught proper tying techniques by local volunteers.
“Every child deserves to feel good about themselves,” DeLoach said. “When they dress well, they seem to feel better and have more confidence.”
For eighth grader Johnny Ball, dressing for success does just that.
“It makes me feel better about myself when I dress up,” Ball said. “I wanted to participate because it shows that we can be professional. They say when you dress better, you act better and have a better effect on the community.”
DeLoach said she plans to continue the event on a biweekly basis and hopes it will carry over to other schools in the area.
Desiree Carver is Lifestyles Editor at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 375-5777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.