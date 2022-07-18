Subaru donates to SGMC

VALDOSTA – O'Steen Subaru of Valdosta has partnered with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to support cancer patients at South Georgia Medical Center’s Pearlman Cancer Center and their families for Subaru Loves to Care month.
As part of Subaru Loves to Care, O'Steen, along with other Subaru retailers and LLS, donated comforting blankets and messages of hope to thousands of cancer patients across the country, hospital representatives said in a statement.
Donors visited SGMC’s Pearlman Cancer Center and hand delivered these items to patients receiving treatment, they added.
LLS is one of the nation's leaders in the fight to end cancer, offering a wide variety of free resources, including in-depth clinical trial navigation and financial support.
By the end of 2022, Subaru will have donated more than 230,000 warm blankets to patients in participating hospitals across the U.S., hospital representatives said To learn more about the partnership with LLS, visit subaru.com/care.
"God is in your corner. You got this. O'Steen Subaru loves you!" read one of the messages delivered by Chip O'Steen.
SGMC's Pearlman Cancer Center provides comprehensive cancer care to approximately 5,000 patients annually throughout the South Georgia and North Florida region, hospital representatives said.
For more information about the Pearlman Cancer Center, visit sgmc.org.
