Sub-freezing temps coming to South Georgia

VALDOSTA — It’s time to drip the pipes and bring the pets inside; the weather service says South Georgia should expect sub-freezing temperatures this weekend with the coldest temperatures of the winter so far.
The National Weather Service predicted that Saturday morning, Lowndes County residents will wake up to low temperatures of 28 degrees, with a wind chill making it feel more like 10-20 degrees.
A strong cold front moving through the region is the culprit, the weather service said in a statement.
Highs Saturday will be in the 40s, with wind chills expected in the 30s.
A hard freeze is expected Sunday night, with the low around 23 degrees. Wind chill will be eased by diminishing winds, the weather service said.
Forecasters didn’t expect any “black ice” — frozen roadways — this weekend.
“Even though we are talking about areas having four to five hours at a time of sub-freezing temperatures, there’s not going to be any water on the road to freeze,” said Wright Dobbs, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Throughout the weekend, the only chance for rain was a slight one — 15-17% — Friday night, he said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.