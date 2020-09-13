VALDOSTA – When walking into a boutique called Stylish, Southern & Sassy, one would expect to find all the latest and greatest trends.
That's exactly the atmosphere that Paige Price has cultivated with her downtown business.
Price's love of shopping is what led her down the path of business ownership and, along with her mother, Cindy Vickery, she's been working hard to fill the space with an eclectic range of items.
Officially opening in June, Price has welcomed local vendors to offer something for everyone: apparel, including some plus-size items, accessories, home décor, floral wreaths, gifts and small furniture items.
Staying local was a top priority for the Valdosta native.
“I'm from Valdosta, born and raised,” Price said. “Valdosta is my town.”
She wanted to have her business contribute to the growth of Valdosta's downtown district and said she hopes to continue seeing it “flourish and become a vibrant spot.”
Through her offerings of products, Prices said her shop is bringing a unique bit of variety to downtown and has loved the warm welcome she's received from Valdosta Main Street.
“Downtown has been very supportive,” Price said.
Looking to the future, Price said she hopes to see the home décor section continue to grow and to work on the business' online presence.
Currently, Stylish, Southern & Sassy can be found on Facebook and Instagram and its website, www.stylishsouthernandsassy.com, will be going live soon.
The boutique is located at 100 N. Ashley St.
“I want to make sure and thank the community for all of the support we’ve received so far,” Price said.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.