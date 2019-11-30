VALDOSTA – Standing in front of 20 martial arts masters, miles away from home in South Korea for the first time, Jennifer Powell felt intimidated.
Powell – who’s now 65 but has been doing taekwondo since age 50 – took her final midterm in the areas of sparring, form and weapons in September.
The fifth-degree black belt and the 16-time world champion is an instructor at ATA Performance Martial Arts in Valdosta but found herself moving one step closer to her sixth-degree black belt in South Korea.
Now passing three midterms, Powell may ask permission to test for a rank change in 2021.
"You want to do well but testing is always, I would call it, stressful because you’re getting judged,” she said.
The form category consisted of her performing more than 100 moves properly, she said adding testing in front of the panel of masters in South Korea was tough.
The significance struck her as soon as she touched the floor, she said.
“I was completely through and bowed out in front of them, it just kept hitting me, oh my gosh, how special this is for me,” Powell said. “What an opportunity.”
When the opportunity presented itself, Powell joined 37 others to visit South Korea on a 10-day heritage trip with Grandmaster GK Lee.
The group toured Taekwondowon – a training facility and historical museum honoring Grandmaster Hu Lee – had dinner with the president of Goh Kun and marched quietly up a memorial shrine honoring Korean culture.
Visiting Seoul was touching for two reasons: Powell and the others trained with GK Lee at Olympic Park and she was reunited with an old flame.
In 1996, Powell ran with the Olympics torch while it was in Atlanta; during her trip to South Korea, she saw this same flame in Olympic Park.
“That was like a really, really special thing for me,” she said.
Taekwondo was Powell’s 50th birthday gift to herself and said it has become a lifestyle change for her.
She started to do it to keep in shape, stay flexible and keep balance. Since her introduction into it, she has won several state and district titles and can be a chief tournament judge.
The concept of Taekwondo is what attracted her, she said.
“It’s all built in respect, honor, perseverance (and) dependability,” Powell said. “It’s based on those values that as a human being, I think, are important. I think a lot of people have kind of gotten away from some of those things.”
Taekwondo encompasses discipline consisting of bowing when in the presence of the seniors and learning how to treat people.
Powell said she enjoys seeing students honoring and paying respect to higher-ranked people.
“It’s the lifestyle I think is the proper lifestyle for mankind. … To me, it’s a lifestyle that is good,” she said.
She leads a free self-defense class at ATA Performance Academy, 1337 Baytree Road, Suites O and P. Call (229) 506-8777 for more information.
