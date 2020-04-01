VALDOSTA — Georgia’s economy is better poised than other states to weather the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, according to a recent business analysis.
The financial website WalletHub compared the economies of the 50 states and the District of Columbia in 10 categories to see which states can deal effectively with the pandemic. Georgia’s economy was determined to be the least exposed to coronavirus impact, thanks largely to a leading ranking when it comes to the virus’ effect on high-impact industries and workforce.
However, the Peach State only ranked 34th when it came to resources available for businesses to cope better with the crisis; Kentucky scored at the top in that category.
In the survey, Georgia also ranked well when looking at the increase in initial unemployment claims; only Utah had fewer first-time jobless filers.
Georgia was tied with four other states — Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Utah — for fifth place overall as “most prepared for digital economy.”
The analysis used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Small Business Administration, Government Technology, BroadbandNow, Pew Research Center, National Association of State Budget Officers and Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
