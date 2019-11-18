HAHIRA – Lauren Studstill, a Hahira Middle School sixth-grade student, has been recognized for her participation in the United States Equestrian Federation’s Equestrian Athlete Lettering Program.
This is the second year in a row she has received a junior high school letter for her participation in equestrian competitions from the same national governing body for the Olympic equestrian teams, school officials said.
"The lettering program is designed to recognize students enrolled in full-time school that have shown dedication to equestrian sport through continued practice, training and competition,” Jackie Barr, U.S. Equestrian Federation national affiliates coordinator, said.
The program recognizes that equestrian athletes have many challenges and benefits that are different from more common school sports. For example, equestrian athletes have the additional challenge of working with another living being, their horse.
"Lauren has been actively showing for several years but for the last two years she has been competing successfully on a national level in Pony Hunters," school officials said. "The hunter discipline in riding requires the horse and rider to jump a series of jumps, similar to how horses used to be ridden across the countryside in pursuit of game, often jumping creeks, ditches, walls and fences along the way.
"The hunter classes judge the horse on smooth gaits, pleasant and efficient jumping ability, style and technique, among other things. The horse’s conformation, athletic ability, disposition and jumping form are all judged."
Currently, one of her horses, a gray gelding named Silver Slugger, is ranked in the top 3 in his division for the most points at hunter shows held all across the United States. Silver Slugger was named by a former Major League Baseball player who won the Silver Slugger award (Troy Glaus) and used to own him, school officials said.
In the barn, his nickname is Everett and he’s a favorite of everyone at the barn because of his sweet personality.
"Lauren and Everett have had a lot of success over the past year and are on track to finish the year in one of the top spots in her division and be recognized at the USEF annual awards banquet in West Palm Beach, Fla., in January," school officials said.
Lauren is the daughter of Justin and Haynes Studstill and although it can be a challenge, she works actively to balance school and the requirements of an equestrian.
"Lauren has maintained an A average in her classes and has been described by her teachers as hard working, dedicated, honest, well-rounded, and a leader in the classroom and her community," school officials said. "In the future, Lauren plans to continue focusing on her love for training and riding horses and to one day be a professional equestrian competing all over the world."
