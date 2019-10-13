VALDOSTA – Located in a former speakeasy in Downtown Valdosta, Studio One Twelve is full of personality, both from the building and from those running it.
Brooke Starr and Nancy Evans, master cosmetologists and co-owners of the salon, have been friends for almost 20 years and feel that their strengths in their work and values in life complement each other, making them the ideal business partners.
“We’ve been friends for so many years and I’ve always felt like God wanted us to be in business together,” Starr said.
Both women fell in love with the unique downtown space with its original hardwood flooring and exposed brick and decided this is where they would create their family-friendly salon.
The duo has more than 40 years of cosmetology experience between them with Starr specializing in color and Evans specializing in curly hair needs. Starr considers men’s cuts to be one of specialities, which ties into the salon’s hope of making all races and genders feel welcome in their salon.
“We want this to be a melting pot and for everyone to feel welcome,” Starr said. “We want it to be diverse and welcome all hair types.”
The salon plans to be full service and will soon start offering manicures and pedicures and sells a variety of professional haircare products.
The salon has four chairs and is currently seeking booth renters who they hope will bring their own flair to the staff.
Studio One Twelve Salon is located at 112 W. Hill Ave. The salon is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
