Students win W.G. Nunn spelling bee

Submitted Photo
The annual W.G. Nunn Elementary School fourth- and fifth-grade spelling bee was held recently in the school's media center. Winners are fourth-grade student Tymar Smith (first place); fourth-grader Jahmal Benson (second place); and fourth-grader Miyoko Lee (third place). They will compete in the district bee, Jan. 10, at the Valdosta City Schools Performing Arts Center. They are pictured with Charlene Rickman, W.G. Nunn spelling bee coordinator.
