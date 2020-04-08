EDITOR'S NOTE: This event happened prior to the local spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School International Baccalaureate students, along with Rob Grimes, their theory of knowledge teacher, welcomed as their special guest, Moi Enomenga, leader of the Huaorani people in the Ecuadorian Amazon.
Enomenga returned in February for a follow-up visit to Valdosta State University where he was the presidential speaker in 2006 promoting indigenous people's awareness and detailing his tribe's historical and ongoing fight with the oil companies in the Amazon.
Enomenga had breakfast provided by VHS IB students, followed by an entertaining and informative presentation and an hour-long question and answer session where students heard the charismatic Enomenga, through translator and host, Dr. Susan Wehling, about tribal life in the Ecuadorian rainforest. For more information visit, https://www.nationalgeographic.org/find-explorers/moi-vicente-enomenga-mantohue.
