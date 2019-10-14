VALDOSTA – The Lowndes High School media center partnered with South Georgia Regional Library to host a library card sign-up event for LHS staff and students 18 or older.
Celia McClelland, youth services librarian from SGRL, was on site to process applications and share the resources available through the public library system, school officials said.
Everyone who signed up or renewed a Pines library card had a chance to spin a prize wheel and win gifts donated by community partners including Jimmy John's, Sonny's Barbecue, Cinnaholic, Papa John's Pizza, The Home Depot, Lowe's Home Improvement, Kinderlou Forest Golf Club, Dog-Eared Creations and Elliano's on Baytree Teachers.
