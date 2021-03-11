VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School Off-Broadway competed at the Georgia High School Association State One Act Play Competition recently.
Two cast members were named to the All State cast – Lauren Greer for her role as Annie Cannon and Eliza Shiver who played Margaret Leavitt in "Silent Sky," school officials said in a statement.
The mission of LHS Off-Broadway is to "develop student excellence in the theatre arts and to share student talents with our school and community," school officials said.
