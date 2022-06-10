VALDOSTA – The Harvard Club of Savannah and Coastal Georgia has named the 2022 recipients of the Harvard Prize Books – Sarah Byram and DeLanie Reagan Roberts.
Byram is a rising senior at Valdosta High School; Roberts is a rising senior at Lowndes High School, organizers said in a statement.
The Harvard Prize Books, established by Harvard alumni in 1910, are awarded to outstanding students in the next-to-graduating high school class who "display excellence in scholarship and high character, combined with achievement in other fields," organizers said.
Harvard Prize Books are presented annually in nearly 2,000 high schools around the world, including about 20 in our region, the South Georgia and Georgia Coastal area.
Harvard alumnus Céline Gladwin of Valdosta presented the Harvard Prize Book during two separate presentations to each of the recipients, Byram and Roberts with their school counselors, Amelia M. Roberson, VHS director of guidance and counseling, and Dr. Dana Hutchinson, LHS SEL coordinator/school counselor.
