Students raise $2,000-plus for Sudan

HAHIRA – Hahira Middle School students raised more than $2,000 to donate to Water for South Sudan by participating in a walk-a-thon.
Seventh-grade social studies teachers Rebekah Price, Diane Hiers, Steven Brogdon, Helen Gullage and their students created the challenge after being inspired by the novel, “A Long Walk to Water,” school officials said in a statement.
“The walk-a-thon has a two-fold purpose,” Price said. First, “It simulates the struggle kids in Africa have getting water.”
In South Sudan, retrieving water can include a three- to four-mile walk. Carrying a 40-pound jug can also be expected.
In the walk-a-thon simulation, each student walked one mile while carrying a minimum of one gallon of water.
“It wasn’t hard at first, but it felt really heavy by the end, and in Africa, they carry even more for even longer,” said Kansas Wadsworth, a seventh grader.
The project also served as a fundraiser to donate to the book’s main character’s nonprofit, Water For South Sudan. Each student worked to obtain donations to be sponsored in the walk-a-thon.
When asking for donations, students explained their goal.
“We wanted to spread awareness about the need for clean water,” Jett Terrell, a seventh grader, said.
“We got donations and also did school-wide fundraisers,” student Miley Joiner said. “We sold Chick-Fil-A boxes and T-shirts before walking.”
The project coincides with the academic standard the students are currently learning about concerning water scarcity and pollution, school officials said. Clean water is not a luxury everywhere.
“Although we have it easy here, it's not like that everywhere,” said Matthew Robinson, student.
Altogether, the HMS seventh graders raised more than $2,000 for the charity. The money will help Water For South Sudan drill a well to give easier access to clean water.
“It feels good knowing we did something to help people,” Wadsworth said.
