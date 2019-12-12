Students part of Duke talent program

Submitted PhotoValdosta Middle School students have been selected to participate in the Duke University Talent Identification Program. Duke TIP supports bright students, nurtures their academic talents and provides the resources they need to reach their highest potential, school officials said. Only students scoring in the top 5% on their grade-level tests are eligible to join. Principal Beth DeLoach is pictured with Rebecca Lancaster, Ada Brown, Drucilla Dodge, Zion Coon, Aniya Penn, Riley Wingfied, Myles Simpson, Aubree Small, Samuel Phillips, Zacharie Kelly, Madelyn James, Jacob Campbell, Stella Blevins, Kathryn Raabe, Royce Varney, Emma Toler, Aiden Diaz, William Watson, Vivian Cochran, Caelyn Yearby, Fletcher Adams. Not pictured: Jordan Cifventes, Anaiya Greene.