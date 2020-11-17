Students learn about voting

VALDOSTA – Students at Pine Grove Elementary School learned about the voting process leading to the presidential election.
Across the school, students learned about the election process through a variety of activities, school officials said in a statement.
Some students learned who is eligible to vote and completing a voter registration form online. Classes learned about making choices and voting on everything from their favorite ice cream or soda to their favorite movie. Students designed buttons that encourage others to vote. Classes discussed candidates and created political campaign ads for cartoon characters using issues from 2020.
Older students created sketches for children’s books explaining the election process in simple terms, school officials said. Students have learned about the electoral college and how votes are calculated using interactive USA maps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.