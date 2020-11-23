Students launch virtual NASA field trip

VALDOSTA – Adventurous students who have dreamed about exploring space came one step closer in Missy Eason’s Pine Grove Elementary School fourth-grade class.
The students took a virtual field trip with NASA in Florida thanks to the Georgia Education Initiative that encourages NASA’s work with neighboring states, school officials said in a statement.
During the online experience, students learned about the various systems that work together to travel to the moon, Mars and beyond.
Genger Benson Perez explained the grounds systems operations that assemble and transport to the launch pad. She told the class that NASA plans to return to the moon in 2021 as well as continuing to explore Mars and other planets.
Perez discussed NASA intern opportunities that students might want to pursue one day. The class discussed the educational requirements for careers at NASA that range from engineers and medical fields to culinary arts.
All jobs are crucial to getting men and women into space.
“It was cool to learn how fun and complex NASA is,” Karter Kerr said.
Justin Crooks said the NASA experience was out of this world.
