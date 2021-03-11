Students honored for helping in fiery wreck

VALDOSTA — Three brave Lowndes High School students were honored for stopping to help during a traffic accident near the school.
At 3:17 p.m., March 1, police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Norman Drive and Valhalla Drive, according to a report from the Valdosta Police Department. A car failed to yield at the traffic light and struck another vehicle. The vehicle then left the road, hitting a tree and caught fire.
A registered nurse named Jerry McMullen happened to see the accident and made his way to the scene. McMullen spoke Monday during the Lowndes County Board of Education meeting, reading from an email he’s sent to staff about the incident. McMullen said he and another driver helped an injured man to the sidewalk and turned to help an injured lady, finding a young man already at her side.
The young man, later identified as Connor Head, was ensuring the woman was OK and asked for assistance in moving her further from the ever-growing fire. McMullen also noted that Connor removed his shirt to use as a neck support for the victim.
“We shook hands and I felt honored to meet him and know his name,” McMullen said.
Along with Head, his sister, Taryn Head, and schoolmate Eli Kendrick helped on scene.
In his email, McMullen said the students “reacted without hesitation in a most selfless and loving way.”
The school board presented the students with Hero of the Heart awards in honor of their deeds.
