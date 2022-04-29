Students help restructure Downtown Adel

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University political science students developed a working plan to revitalize Downtown Adel.
Before serving as Main Street director for Downtown Valdosta, Brandie Dame was the Main Street director for the City of Adel.
Dame was the first Main Street director for Downtown Adel and her principal accomplishment was to establish Downtown Adel as a “Classic” Main Street community.
“When I began with City of Adel, 28% of downtown was empty buildings,” Dame said. She spoke with Adel and VSU officials about developing a working revitalization plan to present to the city.
Darrell Moore, executive director for the Center for South Georgia Regional Impact at Valdosta State University, suggested Adel government work with VSU students for an economic development plan.
Dr. Joseph W. Robbins is associate professor and department head of political science and Keith E. Lee Jr., program coordinator for public administration and organizational leadership, worked together to form an applied research project for the senior Capstone course.
Capstone students had the opportunity to work in groups to develop a plan which included beautification, growth strategy — emphasize local and growth strategies — to reach a wider audience.
Tracie Washington, a VSU student, along with other group members developed a detailed plan for growth in Adel.
“The community was open to change and growth," Washington said. "Many of the business owners and locals shared their thoughts and great ideas to help us develop a plan that truly reflected the population.”
Washington shared a few of the suggestions from the group:
– Green space in underutilized land.
– Pop-up shops in underutilized buildings.
– Temporary wall or street art.
– Grants to revamp abandoned buildings.
– Add a farmers market and bowling alley.
– Social Media — Tiktok, Instagram and Facebook.
The plan presented by the VSU capstone class was accepted by Randy Lane, director of community development, and Adel Mayor Buddy Duke.
“This project has forged new opportunities for our students, as a few have been offered career or internship opportunities with the communities we have worked with,” Robbins said.
Robbins said the key outcomes of the applied research project are:
– Developed growth strategies for local community in South Georgia.
– Deepened students’ knowledge of political science, public administration and economic planning through applied research.
– Cultivated a better understanding of Adel, Cook County and South Georgia.
– Fostered a successful partnership between community stakeholders and VSU.
The Capstone class has worked on revitalization in Douglas and Thomasville downtown communities.
