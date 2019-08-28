Students help Garden Center

Submitted PhotoThe Garden Center met recently for a social potluck dinner at the reception hall of the Garden Center complex. During the meeting, the high school sorority, Sigma Delta Theta, comprised of young women from Valdosta High School, Lowndes High School and Valwood School presented Garden Center President Judy Pinkston with a check for $3,000 to address the needs of the Garden Center. Pinkston, Brooke Daugherty, Charlesie Hammond and Missy Sherwood, teacher and sponsor, meet for the presentation.