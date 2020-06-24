Students graduate Great Promise Partnership

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta recognized six Valdosta High School students who graduated from the Great Promise Partnership program at a ceremony in the Valdosta City Hall Annex multi-purpose room.
The students received a GPP stole, a graduate certificate from the GPP program and a gift from the city, city officials said in a statement.
GPP students are:
– Andre Rainey, public works.
– Jylon Bennett, customer service.
– Shacunna Harris and Antonio Haynes Jr., meter reading.
– Ieshiah Cooper, utilities.
– Amhya Gibson, community protection.
“I learned a lot. I learned time management and networking skills. I had to communicate a lot and I had to put my leadership skills to the test," Rainey said.
The City of Valdosta employs the participating GPP students in the Valdosta-Lowndes County area and was the first municipality in Georgia to participate in the statewide initiative, city officials said. Through the program, which is gaining momentum across the city and state, students gain real-world experience and job training while also earning a paycheck.
Internships, funded through the City of Valdosta's Community Development Block Grant program, "have positively impacted the city’s mission without negatively impacting the city’s budget," city officials said.
In Valdosta, the GPP’s partnering school is Valdosta High School. During the school year, the GPP students work part-time in various departments of the city while balancing their academic and extracurricular schedules.
The students who are not graduating this year will remain in the program for the next school year. For more information about the GPP program, visit http://gppartnership.org.
