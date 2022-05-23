Students graduate from Great Promise program

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta recognized five Valdosta High School students who graduated from the Great Promise Partnership program at a recent ceremony, held in the Valdosta City Hall Annex multi-purpose room.
The students received a GPP stole, a graduate certificate from the GPP program and a gift from the city. The students are Samara Willis, public works, Aaliyah Daniels, customer service, Aiyana Matchett, customer service, Jessiah Ogundu, meter reading, Tyren Martin, community protection, city officials said in a statement.
The City of Valdosta employed the participating GPP students in the Valdosta-Lowndes County area and was the first municipality in Georgia to participate in the statewide initiative, they added.
"Through the program, which is gaining momentum across the city and state, students gain real-world experience and job training while also earning a paycheck," city officials said.
The internships, funded through the City of Valdosta Community Development Block Grant program, "have positively impacted the city’s mission without negatively impacting the city’s budget," city officials said.
In Valdosta, the GPP’s partnering school is Valdosta High School. During the school year, the GPP students work part-time in various city departments while also balancing their academic and extra-curricular schedules. The students who are not graduating this year will remain in the program for the next school year.
For more information about the GPP program, visit http://gppartnership.org.
