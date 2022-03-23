Students explore the 'Seuss'-eum

VALDOSTA – Moulton-Branch Elementary School students learned about local, national and world history as they made their way through the “Seuss”-eum, an interactive walkthrough timeline of Dr. Seuss
The “Seuss”-eum is an annual exhibit at the school put on by Dr. Alisande Mayer, media specialist, school officials said in a statement. The timeline begins with his birthday, March 2, 1904. March 2 is also celebrated as Read Across America Day.
Each date on the timeline showcases a life event or piece of literature he produced along with other historical events happening simultaneously.
“The chronological review of 20th century events including events of local interest is a great way for our students to review subject matter that they have been studying in their classroom,” Mayer said.
Students carried around laptops completing questions at each stop to try and “escape” in time. Each grade level had different tasks aligning with academic standards.
Although the primary focus of the event is literature and history, science and math are also included, school officials said.
Students can experience the Seuss elephant Horton's view by using a microscope, watch the recording of the first moonwalk while viewing the different phases of the moon and make a paper airplane to simulate Lindbergh's flight.
Math is used to figure out the cost of tickets for the Titanic, the miles from Valdosta to Seuss' hometown and count bicentennial coins.
The older elementary students also view a Holocaust display provided by CPRESA.
Mayer said she looks forward to continuing the tradition and watching it grow each year.
