VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University social media course will be working on a real-world project.
Dr. David Nelson, an associate professor in Valdosta State University's Department of Communication Arts, has his social media course students working together to create a social media strategy for the City of Valdosta Police Department and Fire Department.
“Historically, this class has worked with the city on a real world project and it’s always exciting to see students present ideas that are actually accepted and implemented,” Nelson said.
“It has an impact on their community which I think is important and the students get excited because it is a project outside of the university."
Taylor Gudzak and Gabrielle Lamura are both senior communication arts majors at Valdosta State University enrolled in the social media course.
”Social media is so prevalent now so to get the experience now is really important,” Gudzak said. “I have been so excited about this project. Social media is taking over the world, especially in this major. To be in a professional atmosphere is really insightful.”
Lamura said, “I have never been in a class that was so immersive in my community and I really enjoy the project because we have clients that we may not have had the opportunity (to) in other classes.”
The project with the Valdosta Police Department and Fire Department and Valdosta State’s social media course will allow for new ideas from a fresh perspective.
“I feel like it helps us target a certain demographic that we are trying to reach,” Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said. “We will be able to get fire prevention tips out and help with recruiting."
Police Chief Leslie Manahan said, “It is great for us because everyone relies on social media and we want to be able to enhance the way we currently use social media.”
Manahan and Boutwell mentioned in the past many of the ideas from students in this course have been used in the social media strategy.
The class will operate in groups which will each cultivate social media strategies to present to the police and fire departments at the end of the semester.
