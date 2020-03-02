Students become Junior Police

Submitted Photo
W.G. Nunn Elementary School and School Resource Officer Sandra Porter have initiated a Junior Police Program for fourth- and fifth-grade students. The program gives students the opportunity to experience hands-on methods and techniques in the profession of law enforcement, while focusing on respect, self-discipline, integrity, equality, education and physical fitness, school officials said. Students also gain an understanding of community responsibility, problem solving and leadership skills.
