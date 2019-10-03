VALDOSTA – One of the missions of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra that is supported by the Valdosta Symphony Guild is the annual Youth Concert Series.
The youth concerts, held on Friday mornings before several of the Saturday night VSO concerts, provide area school children and youth with a symphonic experience, and are presented at no charge, Guild members said.
As shorter concert versions lasting approximately one hour, youth are exposed to a full orchestra experience of music and instruments with age-appropriate explanation and narration in a highly interactive environment by Howard Hsu, VSO music director and conductor.
The concerts always conclude with time for Hsu to take questions from the student audience for responses from the guest artist or featured performers.
The first youth concert in the VSO 30th Anniversary Season took place Friday, Sept. 27, in Whitehead Auditorium on the VSU campus, with 464 attendees, Guild members said.
During the concert, students responded to selected orchestra members who demonstrated the highest and lowest notes to be played and the length of time that a note could be held.
"They learned to recognize a particular segment of music and then responded by standing when they knew the orchestra was playing the segment in a piece," Guild members said.
Students had lots of questions for the VSO guest artist, acclaimed pianist, Rachel Cheung.
Questions ranged from her age when she learned to play the piano (age 4), to how she was able to play so fast (practice) and how many hours she practices (six to eight hours a day).
When hearing that Friday was actually her birthday, students sung “Happy Birthday” to her.
There will be two more youth concerts in this 2019-20 VSO season: next, Oct. 25, then Feb. 14. Teachers may reserve free seats for any of these dates by contacting the VSU Outreach Office, (229) 333-2150.
