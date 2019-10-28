Students attend Wiregrass STEM event

Submitted Photo
Students at Parker Mathis Learning Center recently participated in the STEM and Me activities at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. STEM education focuses on science, technology, engineering and math. 'Students were impressed as they were introduced to the variety of classes and degrees offered by Wiregrass,' school officials said. Business representatives allowed students to connect with potential employers and learn more about their companies. PMLC students Delonte Warmble, Kimone Green, Jayden Stroud and David Hines accompanied Tina Russ on the outing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.