Students attend media lesson

Submitted Photo
The fifth-grade students at Moulton-Branch Elementary School recently attended a media lesson taught by Dr. Alisande Mayer. Mayer, media specialist, works with the fifth graders bi-weekly on specific skills that go with the Georgia State Standards for fifth grade. The lesson was a review of thesaurus skills to help students use more enticing words in their writing. The students were actively engaged in making a brownie and writing a story about it using the thesaurus. Riley Altobello, a student in Shalae Kinsey's fifth grade class said, 'Dr. Mayer's lessons are really fun and they help me to use more exciting words in my writing.'
