VALDOSTA — Approximately 300 South Georgia students will face off in a challenge of reading mastery when Valdosta State University’s Ruby R. Sullivan Literacy Center hosts the 2020 Southern Regional Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The competition will begin at noon in the Education Center and the Jerry and Kay Jennett Lecture Hall, university officials said.
During the course of seven rounds, students will test their knowledge of books from either the 2019-20 Georgia Book Award (elementary and middle school students) or the Georgia Peach Book Award for Teen Readers (high school students) nominees lists.
Two teams will go head to head during "each fast-paced round, answering 10 questions using a quiz show-style system to 'buzz in' with the correct answer and earn points," university officials said.
The elementary, middle and high school teams with the highest overall scores at the end of the Southern Regional Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl will move on to compete at the divisional level Saturday, March 7, at Georgia Southern University.
The state final will be held Saturday, March 28, at the University of Georgia.
The Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl is open to students in grades fourth through 12th. It was initiated by its namesake, who, as a media specialist in DeKalb County, "noticed that a little healthy competition helped her school’s students to become much more enthusiastic about reading," university officials said. She died in 2014.
VSU’s Ruby R. Sullivan Literacy Center offers several programs designed to help children in the elementary grades build literacy skills, gain confidence and be more motivated to want to read for both pleasure and study. Its motto is, “Every Child Can Read and Write.”
Contact the Ruby R. Sullivan Literacy Center, (229) 333-5645, or slc@valdosta.edu to learn more.
