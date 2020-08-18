Student wins ag art, writing contest

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta City Schools student won a district agriculture art and writing contest.
Tatianna Mosley is the 2019-20 district winner of the annual Destination Ag Art and Writing contest for the pre-K to first-grade bracket, city school officials said.
Mosley is a student at J.L. Lomax Elementary School in C. O’Neal’s first-grade class, school officials said. The contest prize was a $100 gift card and framed artwork for the student and a $500 check for the teacher.
Destination Ag is an agriculture and natural resources education program provided by ABAC's Georgia Museum of Agriculture. The goal of the program is to increase awareness of how agriculture and natural resources affect consumers' daily lives.
Participants gain further understanding of where their food, fiber and shelter comes from.
Destination Ag began as a partnership between ABAC's Georgia Museum of Agriculture and the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation in the summer of 2016.
"With the generous donation from the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation, Destination Ag provides free programming for thousands of elementary children from local communities," school officials said.
The program saw more than 12,000 first- through fourth-grade students during the 2019-20 school year from 10 surrounding school districts. Learn more about the program by visiting https://gma.abac.edu/education/destination-ag/.
