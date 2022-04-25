Student to attend Senior Engineering Camp

HAHIRA – Valwood junior Scott Giddens will be attending Auburn University’s competitive Senior Tigers Engineering Camp this summer.
"Rising senior, future engineers are provided unique opportunities at this residential camp," school officials said in a statement.
During the course of the week, students will explore the different engineering majors while participating in hands-on activities. Sessions will be led by student engineering organizations, faculty members and current Auburn engineering students. Camp participants will experience campus-life while residing in Auburn's resident dormitories, eating at campus dining facilities and participating in evening social and recreational activities.
“I have not decided if I want to study engineering or medicine, and I hope that by attending this camp my future will be clearer," Giddens said. "I am also looking forward to seeing what the classes are like and getting a glimpse into the college experience.”
Scott Giddens is the son of Kevin and Donna Giddens.
