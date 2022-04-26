Student to attend Clemson camp

HAHIRA – Valwood junior Kaytibeth Music will attend Clemson University’s Summer Scholars Vet Camp for rising 10th-12th graders.
Students who apply to this selective program must have a weighted grade point average above 3.3, school officials said in a statement.
Students who attend the program learn more about animals and animal industries through hands-on, immersive experiences. This includes, live animal veterinary skills by milking dairy cows, bottle feeding calves, working beef cattle, shearing sheep, artificial insemination in pigs and handling of horses, school officials said.
Students will also visit a fully functional veterinary hospital and learn how to dissect post-mortem animals, suture, ultrasound, perform blood tests and evaluate hierological samples.
In addition to the vital preview into veterinary medicine, Music will get a sneak peek into college life. Courses are taught by Clemson professors during the day and the afternoons include free time to explore campus, go on tours or meet with admissions officers.
"She will stay in a residence hall, dine in the dining hall throughout the week and enjoy evening social and recreational activities," school officials said. "Summer Scholars students will also meet current Clemson students, who serve as counselors to guide, mentor and answer questions about life as a Tiger."
“I have interned at local vets’ offices over the last few years and I am excited to learn and see new things during this camp and to get a glimpse into what college life as a veterinary student would look like,” Music said.
After graduation from Valwood, she plans to attend college and go to veterinary school.
Kaytibeth Music is the daughter of Casey and Brooke Music.
