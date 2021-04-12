Student takes first place in music competition

HAHIRA – Valwood fifth-grader Kreea Chakraborty competed at the spring American Protégé International Music Talent Competition.
She took first place for her age group. She will perform in a recital at Carnegie Hall in New York City in October, school officials said. She is a private voice student of Marti Schert, Valwood upper school music teacher.
The results of the American Protege International Music Talent Competition are posted at https://americanprotege.com/talent/.
