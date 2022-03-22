Student shares research at VSU Colloquium

VALDOSTA — Jimmecha Carr of Albany recently presented "Defining Beauty Standards Through Media: Is It Worth It?" during Valdosta State University's 2022 Prosper Tsikata Graduate Colloquium.
Carr said her research was inspired by the significant influence social media has on beauty standards, university officials said in a statement. She said it is common for college students to believe that people who receive more engagement on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter as more popular, and thus more attractive.
Carr conducted the research under the guidance of Dr. Chia-ling Lynn Ho, an assistant professor in the Department of Communication Arts at VSU.
Carr earned a bachelor of fine arts in communication from VSU in December 2020. As an undergraduate, she earned repeated Dean's List honors, served as a senator in the Student Government Association and graduated cum laude.
Carr said she anticipates earning a master of arts in communication arts in May 2023. She recently presented "Enjoying the Process While Working Towards Personal Goals" during TEDx Valdosta State. She currently works as a teaching assistant for VSU's COMM 1100: human communication course. She plans to work for one of the nation's top historically black colleges and universities.
"I want to be able to give back to students by providing them resources that will help them succeed while they are moving up in their educational career," she said. "I also plan on traveling, doing for TED talks, starting a girl mentorship, finishing and publishing my book. I do not have a dream job yet; I have a dream of traveling, mentoring and uplifting students across the world."
Carr's supportive family includes mom Delisa Carr, dad Jimmy Carr, old sister LaQuanta Spurlin, older brother Ra'Shawn Prince, young sister Jamayia Carr, and Shih Tzu Buddy, university officials said.
"We were all raised to be tough, strategic, and strong," she said. "Our family has a mission to maintain love and hard work wherever we go."
The Prosper Tsikata Graduate Colloquium features academic presentations by graduate communication majors from VSU's Department of Communication Arts. The annual event is named in memory of Dr. Prosper Yao Tsikata, a beloved assistant professor from Ghana who died in 2018. He was an educator strongly committed to student success and he was well liked by his students, who frequently described him as a role model.
