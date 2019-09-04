Student remembered in Georgia Christian field house dedication

DASHER – The Georgia Christian Generals took a moment before the start of a recent football game to remember a fallen student in a special way.
The school dedicated its new field house building, which includes new restroom facilities and a garage, to Logun Nowell, a student who lost his life in a May 31 four-wheeler accident, school officials said.
Nowell’s middle school teammates presented the sign that will be added to the building in memory of #25, their friend and teammate, school officials said.
Receiving the memorial were Logun’s parents, Chad and April Griffin and Derek and Nikki Nowell, along with his sisters, Ansley and Chasity Griffin.
School officials thanked Siler Construction for its organization and generosity in completing the new field house, as well as all other donors.
