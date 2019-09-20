VALDOSTA – Student-led prayer resumed Friday evening prior to the Lowndes High School football game.
It was part of a new proposed policy that will allow students to determine a presentation for pre-game activities – a presentation that can share a religious viewpoint, or not.
A student led an invocation as part of the pre-game activities at Martin Stadium. The prayer ended with an amen. The crowd cheered. A moment of silence followed.
The Sept. 6 home game did not include the traditional pre-game prayer after Warren Turner, Lowndes County Board of Education attorney, received a letter from the Freedom From Religion Foundation stating “the district must take immediate action to end the practice of scheduling prayer at school-sponsored events and end the use of district equipment to project prayers to the public.”
The letter, sent from Christopher Line, a Patrick O’Reiley legal fellow, Aug. 30, was the result of a concerned Lowndes County school parent who contacted the nonprofit foundation about the football game prayer.
Earlier this week, the county school board heard the first reading of a proposal allowing students to speak during pre-game ceremonies without interference from the school administration.
Under Article I, titled "Student Expression of Religious Viewpoints," the proposal states: "The school district shall treat a student's voluntary expression of a religious viewpoint, if any, on an otherwise permissible subject in the same manner the district treats a student's voluntary expression of a secular or other viewpoint on an otherwise permissible subject and may not discriminate against the student based on a religious viewpoint expressed by the student on an otherwise permissible subject."
Students could choose to say a prayer, read an essay or a poem, etc.
The proposal also defines how students are to be selected as speakers in non-graduation events and graduation, that student introductions must be related to the purpose of the event, etc.
While the proposal will not be ready for a vote until the second reading scheduled for the Oct. 7 board meeting, school administrators were welcome to put the policy criteria into effect for the pre-game activities this week, Turner said.
Valdosta High School presented its traditional prayer over the loud speaker prior to the start of its game Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.