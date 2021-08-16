VALDOSTA — Nine students in Valdosta State University's JOUR 3080: Editing for Publications course, including Austin Bruce of Quitman, earned the coveted Poynter ACES Certificate in Editing.
Bruce put his new skills to work during a summer internship with The Quitman Free Press. He anticipates earning a bachelor of arts in English with a concentration in journalism in May 2022. He joined the sports writing staff of The Spectator, the university's student-run on-campus newspaper, during fall semester 2020.
Bruce said he hopes to use his hard-earned Poynter credentials to help make his career dreams a reality.
"I want to cover college sports, potentially with a major outlet if possible," he said.
Poynter, a global leader in journalism education, partnered with ACES: The Society for Editing to give students the opportunity to learn and demonstrate their editing prowess.
"What's remarkable is that nearly two-thirds of the students in the class were able to complete this certificate during the middle of a pandemic – no small feat," said Dr. Pat Miller, journalism adviser and professor of English who teaches JOUR 3080. "Beyond the editing skills they learned, these students showed remarkable self-discipline and tenacity."
"We are very proud of the nine students, including Austin, who went above and beyond the normal class expectations to complete the Poynter ACES Certificate in Editing," added Dr. James LaPlant, dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at VSU. "The commitment to excellence by these students in their field of study reflects our college-wide emphasis on the powerful benefits of experiential learning. These students are a role model for others in the college."
The Poynter collaboration represents one of many options students are exposed to while pursuing a degree at VSU.
"This certificate is just one of the 'value-added' opportunities students can take advantage of in nearly every journalism course," Miller said. "Other examples might include the opportunity to present at state and national conferences or to publish in professional outlets."
