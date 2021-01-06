HAHIRA — Tori Millirons, an eighth grader at Hahira Middle School, recently donated $5,000 to South Georgia Medical Center's Foundation.
The money came from the sale of her grand champion pig at the Lowndes Area Market Hog Show.
Millirons chose to donate all proceeds to the SGMC Pearlman Cancer Center to benefit breast cancer patients. The donation was made in memory of her family member Sharon Boykin, who passed away the night of the show from breast cancer.
“I always said that if I was blessed enough to win the pig show I would donate the proceeds to an organization. I am excited the donation will help people locally in our community,” Millirons said.
She has been showing pigs for eight years and is a member of 4-H and chapter president of FFA.
“Lowndes County 4-H’ers learn the value of citizenship and service to our community through a variety of opportunities. Youth give back through their time and resources collectively. However, Tori’s individual gift shows a level of generosity that is above and beyond the norm, and I’m proud of her desire to make a difference with her market hog project. She’s a leader among her peers, and she will continue to impact our community, country and world in great ways,” Melinda Miller, SW District 4H Program Development Coordinator, said.
For more information on the SGMC Foundation or to donate to the Pearlman Cancer Center, visit www.sgmcfoundation.org or call (229)433-1071.
