Student accepted to UGA business program

HAHIRA — Valwood sophomore Charley Shenton was accepted into the the Accelerated Business Program.
It is a highly selective, pre-collegiate program for exceptional high school rising juniors and seniors that provides an inside track on the various fields of business with a focus on the career paths of the high-demand fields, school officials said in a statement.
The program provides students with an opportunity to "gain valuable life skills and learn about the choices that a career in business can offer," they added. "The program includes speakers on a variety of topics including accounting, personal branding, leadership, business etiquette, entrepreneurship and more."
As a scholar, Shenton will have the opportunity to hear from industry professionals and distinguished faculty members at the University of Georgia. The program is designed to help students decide if a career in the business world is right for them.
Charley Shenton is the son of Chad and Allison Shenton.
