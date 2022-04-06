From the National Weather Service:
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cook, southeastern Berrien, northern Lanier and north central Lowndes Counties through 845 PM EDT... At 809 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hahira, or 7 miles southeast of Adel, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Nashville, Adel, Hahira, Ray City, Meigs, Cecil, Courthouse, Berrien Co A/P, New Lois, Bannockburn, I-75 At Exit 29, Allenville, Weber and Teeterville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for south central Georgia.
