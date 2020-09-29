VALDOSTA – COVID-19 can't stop Bach, Dvorak or Vivaldi but it can ensure they are performed in a different way.
Valdosta Symphony Orchestra returns Saturday evening, Oct. 3, to the Whitehead Auditorium stage.
Audiences can hear the concert live while tickets last on a first-come, first-serve basis, or experience the concert virtually sometime in the days after the live concert, said Howard Hsu, VSO music director.
While Whitehead Auditorium has more than 700 seats, only 122 seats will be available during the concert, Hsu said, to keep audience members socially distant.
The concert will be recorded and available to audiences online, hopefully by next week, Hsu said.
While the concert will be a different experience for audiences, it is a dramatic departure for the musicians in the orchestra.
Not only did the orchestra have to rearrange the way it rehearses, it had to scrap the original musical lineup.
"We realized we really can't perform those works," Hsu said. "Mixing instruments, for example having woodwinds and singing together on stage, is more hazardous because it releases more aerosols in the air."
So, the orchestra separated instrumentation by selecting musical works composed to emphasize certain instruments, he said. All strings. All winds.
Even separated, precautions continue.
– Like many of the musicians will be wearing masks, some instruments will have "masks" of their own. Hsu said bell covers have been placed on some instruments to reduce the amount of aerosols coming out of the bells, or openings, of instruments.
– A shorter concert – about an hour – with no intermission. But still a full concert of classical music. The concert lineup includes Sampson's "Fanfare for Canterbury Cathedral," Gabrieli's "O Magnum Mysterium," Vivaldi's "Il Farnace Sinfonia, RV 711," Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major, BWV 1048, Dvorak's "Serenade for Winds in D Minor, Op. 44."
– The hall is aired out after rehearsals. Air purifiers have been installed in Whitehead.
Hsu said the VSO has had the advantage of watching how other orchestras have operated during the pandemic to establish guidelines for the Valdosta fall concert season.
"We have benefited from watching other organizations doing it first," Hsu said. "We read about how they bring the audience in, how they rehearse, how they perform."
Performance is key.
The Valdosta Symphony Orchestra had to cancel its spring concert season because of the pandemic. Without seeing how industry guidelines could make a concert possible, Hsu said the VSO may have had to cancel concerts until 2021.
A second concert is already scheduled for November, again, with smaller groups of musicians, divided up into types of instruments. Hsu said he hopes the VSO can return in the spring with larger ensembles of instruments.
"We want our patrons to be safe," Hsu said. "We want our performers to be safe. But we have missed performing. We miss the live aspects of performing and the interaction with the audience."
Season subscribers have first priority in requesting seats. Ticket holders should contact Maggie Vallotton, (229) 333-2150 or mlrodgers@valdosta.edu, to request Whitehead seats, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Ticket holders who choose to watch the concert online will receive a Vimeo link and be able to view the HD video stream for a week once it is activated (the week after the concert).
